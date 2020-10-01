Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 864,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 840,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 255,676 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 480,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

