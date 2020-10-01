GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 713,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,204. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

