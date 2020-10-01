GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 94,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,961. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts predict that GeoPark will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 219,532 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 175,586 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 323,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.