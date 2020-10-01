Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 981.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBNXF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

