Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of GBNXF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

