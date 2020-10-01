Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Shares of Givaudan stock remained flat at $$4,350.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,247.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,674.50.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

