Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $57.96. 868,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 886,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.