GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Up 5.4%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 1,172,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,731,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million. On average, analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.