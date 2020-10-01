GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

