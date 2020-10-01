Graco (NYSE:GGG) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 407,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $62.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

