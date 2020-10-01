Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GPMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.27. 607,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $401.34 million, a P/E ratio of -103.86 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

