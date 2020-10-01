Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN.A traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.