Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,450.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Gree,Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gree,Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Gree,Inc. Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

