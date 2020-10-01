Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

GBX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 510,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $988.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,110.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $692,825 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 116,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

