Greenway Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Greenway Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Greenway Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 311,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,246. Greenway Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. It offers G-Reformer technology for converting natural gas into synthesis gas, an intermediate gas used by industry in the production of ammonia, methane, liquid fuels, and other downstream products.

Comments


