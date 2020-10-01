Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 210,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

