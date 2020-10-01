Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GIFI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.
