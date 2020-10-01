Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GIFI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

