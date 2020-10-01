HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HVRRY stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. CSFB raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

