Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.77. 163,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,437. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen bought 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 132,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 138,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,687 over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

