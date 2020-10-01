Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
HRMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.77. 163,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,437. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $47.37.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.
Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.