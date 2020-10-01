Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 949.0 days.

OTCMKTS HAYPF remained flat at $$1.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48. Hays has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $1.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

