Head-To-Head Survey: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) versus DXP Enterprises (NYSE:DXPE)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alta Equipment Group and DXP Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DXP Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

DXP Enterprises has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given DXP Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than Alta Equipment Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and DXP Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -14.04 DXP Enterprises $1.27 billion 0.23 $36.03 million $1.96 8.34

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXP Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and DXP Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45% DXP Enterprises 1.97% 6.62% 2.93%

Volatility & Risk

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXP Enterprises has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Alta Equipment Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, and safety products and services; and field safety supervision, in-house and field repair, and predictive maintenance services. This segment serves the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industry, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The Supply Chain Services segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. This segment's programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides pump packages comprising diesel and electric driven firewater, pipeline booster, potable water, pigging, lease automatic custody transfer charge unit, chemical injection wash down unit, seawater lift, jockey, condensate, cooling water, and seawater/produced water injection pump packages. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

