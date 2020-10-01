Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.58. 45,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $930.99 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Heska by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heska by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

