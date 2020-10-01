Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 1,421,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,361,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Get Hexcel alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.