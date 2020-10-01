Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 366,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.31. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

