Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,607. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 726.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 210,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

