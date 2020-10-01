Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 423,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $628.47 million, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

