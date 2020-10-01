HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 7.2%

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.37. 592,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 201,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HL Acquisitions Corp. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

