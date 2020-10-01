HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMST. Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 142,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,017. The firm has a market cap of $595.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 589.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

