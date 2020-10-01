Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 128,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,809. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
