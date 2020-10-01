Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 128,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,809. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.