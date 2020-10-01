Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 754,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

