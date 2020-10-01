HorusPay Market Cap Hits $6.47 Million (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 104.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00266270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.01611579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00181208 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.