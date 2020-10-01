Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

HOCPY stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,134. Hoya has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.47). Hoya had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hoya will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

