Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.
HOCPY stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,134. Hoya has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.62.
Hoya Company Profile
HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
