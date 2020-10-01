HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. HP reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 10,634,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,352,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

