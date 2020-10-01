HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTGM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 1,797,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,703. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.26. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. Research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

