HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTGM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 1,797,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,703. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.26. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. Research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit