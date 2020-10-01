Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 2,513,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,389.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $$21.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit