Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 2,513,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,389.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $$21.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

