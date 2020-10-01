iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 197,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 195,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,794 shares of company stock worth $658,688. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 274,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

