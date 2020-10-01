ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 238,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ICL Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 83,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $8,443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 937,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
