ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 238,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ICL Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 83,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $8,443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 937,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

