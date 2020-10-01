Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report sales of $720.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.00 million and the lowest is $685.00 million. Illumina reported sales of $907.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total transaction of $1,480,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,496,015.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $9,551,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.61. 1,783,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.35. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

