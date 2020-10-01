Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INDB. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.
NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $87.11.
In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.