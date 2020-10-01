Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INDB. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

