ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ING. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
ING stock remained flat at $$7.08 during trading on Thursday. 5,343,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ING Groep by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $8,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 7,692.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,102,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ING Groep by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 974,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
