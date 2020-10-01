ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ING. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ING stock remained flat at $$7.08 during trading on Thursday. 5,343,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ING Groep by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $8,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 7,692.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,102,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ING Groep by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 974,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

