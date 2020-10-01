Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,641,525.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,275 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $748,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 1,363,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.