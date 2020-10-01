Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.43. 1,363,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,230. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $109,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

