Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells 869 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $23,263.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,347.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $242,684.75.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.11. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Progyny by 39.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progyny by 514.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 242.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

