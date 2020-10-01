Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.43. 2,223,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,458,608. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

