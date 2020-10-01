Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

XENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 235,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $528.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.