Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) were down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,249,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,877,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

