Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 32.9% in September

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 93,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,766. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 8.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

