InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 71.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

