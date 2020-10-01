ION Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ION has a total market capitalization of $324,652.04 and $407.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,446,859 coins and its circulating supply is 13,546,859 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

