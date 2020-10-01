IOTA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.96 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Ovis, Coinone and Bitfinex. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $755.99 million and $10.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00219172 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000934 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ovis, Gate.io, Binance, FCoin, Bitfinex, Coinone, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

